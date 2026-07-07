Your Stihl Chainsaw May Have Summer And Winter Modes – Here's What They Do

Among the major manufacturers in the consumer chainsaw market, Stihl is a brand that regularly finds itself ranked among the best you can buy. Throughout the company's five-decade existence, pro cutters and DIYers alike have revered the chainsaws for their blend of premium build, power, and durability.

Like many cutting tools from other notable chainsaw makers like the comparable Husqvarna brand, those that bear the distinctive Stihl logo also feature innovative design elements, like the so-called "summer/winter mode" switching. As the name implies, that function does indeed allow users to alter the way their cutter functions based on seasonal conditions, ensuring the device performs at maximum capacity in almost any weather. The function is controlled by a small orange shutter in the chainsaw's engine, which can be removed and rotated based on seasonal needs.

The reasoning behind the function is simple, as chainsaws may be prone to carburetor icing in winter months and overheating in the summer months. Both of these issues can result in the cutter underperforming, over-idling, and even outright failing. Switching to winter mode in cold weather by opening a small shutter vent actually utilizes heat from the engine itself to warm the cutter's carburetor. Similarly, closing the shutter in summer protects the carburetor from engine heat and ensures cooling outside air is contained around it. Thankfully, switching modes on your Stihl chainsaw is a relatively simple task.