Extreme Heat Can Hurt Your Car In More Ways Than You Think

The hotter the weather, the higher the risk that your car battery could be damaged. That's because higher temperatures mess with the battery's chemistry. The heat accelerates chemical reactions, which can shorten battery life or even cause sudden failure. AAA responds to around 2 million battery-related calls each summer. To avoid early failure, it's important to routinely inspect your car battery. You usually want to have it tested every year after it's over two years old. A mechanic should check the battery's charge, the terminal conditions, and whether it's securely mounted in the engine bay. Drive your car regularly to help prevent discharge and park in the shade.

Extreme heat can also cause your engine to overheat, since the cooling system is often working overtime. If your engine overheats, it can lead to damage. If you see the temperature gauge symbol light up on your dashboard, that's a telltale sign that the heat is getting to your vehicle. You may also catch a whiff of a burning smell or even see steam from under the hood.

When the weather gets hot, there are some measures you can take to keep the engine cool. This includes checking fluid levels (they can degrade faster in hot weather) and adding coolant additives. If your engine still ends up overheating, pull over to avoid permanent damage. Turn the heat on, open the windows, then call for roadside assistance. Don't open the hood — the vehicle needs to cool down first since the coolant could be extremely hot and pressurizing within the cooling system.