Replacing America's Gas Stations With EV Chargers Is More Complicated Than It Sounds

Once a novelty, EVs are now here to stay, and it's safe to say that the EV Era is reaching its adolescence. From small economy and city compacts to full-size trucks and SUVs, there's an electric option out there for almost everyone — but they could never fully eclipse gas-powered vehicles. Right?

The only way EVs could overtake gas cars is with a wider charging network — ideally, one that totally replaces the existing gas ecosystem. Range anxiety is a perennial EV concern, but one that doesn't exist for gas-powered cars, thanks to the robust network of stations across the country. How do we replace that, then?

Let's do the math, or at least as closely as we can approximate. The Department of Energy estimates a need for approximately 182,000 fast chargers and a whopping 28 million charging ports by 2030 to support growing EV demand, the majority of which are standard at-home chargers. Public stations will require around 1,070,000 regular ports plus those fast chargers. That would make a total of roughly 30 million EV charging ports of all types.

To fully move on from gas, however, we'd need to replace or supplement every gas pump in the nation with a DC fast charger to ensure a comparable level of practical range. After all, gas or diesel vehicles are quick to refill and can be topped up anywhere; most EV charging is done at home and is often less convenient in rural areas — one reason EV tech hasn't become the norm for long-distance trucking, for example. And all that is before accounting for market growth. In short, it's a complicated issue. Let's break it down further.