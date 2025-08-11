How China's Semi-Solid State Car Batteries Are Going To Change Electric Vehicles

China's semi-solid state car batteries are going to change electric vehicles in some very important ways, but it is essential to remember that semi-solid state and solid state batteries are two different types of batteries. Solid state batteries have absolutely no liquid electrolyte, instead using a solid separator, made of a ceramic or other material, that lets electrons pass through it during charging and discharging, while also keeping the anode and cathode from making contact.

The recently announced version of the MG 4 EV will be the first mass-produced vehicle to have a semi-solid state car battery. These semi-solid state EV batteries have a very low percentage of liquid electrolyte in them. Some benefits of semi-solid state EV batteries are their improved safety and increased energy density, and they're also simpler to produce.

The semi-solid state battery in the MG 4 provides increased performance at low temperatures, specifically around 13% at a temperature of –7 degrees Celsius, or about 19 degrees Fahrenheit. This new battery is said to have the same energy density as a comparable conventional lithium-ion battery, so range should be about the same, while also mitigating some of the biggest problems and disadvantages of lithium batteries.

With the introduction of semi-solid state car batteries in the MG4, it is likely that we will see further development of this battery type and additional uses in other brands of EVs. Meanwhile, true solid state batteries are still years from mass production, as battery developers and EV manufacturers work out the issues of cell degradation, battery swelling, and excessive production costs.