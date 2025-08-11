How China's Semi-Solid State Car Batteries Are Going To Change Electric Vehicles
China's semi-solid state car batteries are going to change electric vehicles in some very important ways, but it is essential to remember that semi-solid state and solid state batteries are two different types of batteries. Solid state batteries have absolutely no liquid electrolyte, instead using a solid separator, made of a ceramic or other material, that lets electrons pass through it during charging and discharging, while also keeping the anode and cathode from making contact.
The recently announced version of the MG 4 EV will be the first mass-produced vehicle to have a semi-solid state car battery. These semi-solid state EV batteries have a very low percentage of liquid electrolyte in them. Some benefits of semi-solid state EV batteries are their improved safety and increased energy density, and they're also simpler to produce.
The semi-solid state battery in the MG 4 provides increased performance at low temperatures, specifically around 13% at a temperature of –7 degrees Celsius, or about 19 degrees Fahrenheit. This new battery is said to have the same energy density as a comparable conventional lithium-ion battery, so range should be about the same, while also mitigating some of the biggest problems and disadvantages of lithium batteries.
With the introduction of semi-solid state car batteries in the MG4, it is likely that we will see further development of this battery type and additional uses in other brands of EVs. Meanwhile, true solid state batteries are still years from mass production, as battery developers and EV manufacturers work out the issues of cell degradation, battery swelling, and excessive production costs.
What else is there to know about the MG4 with semi-solid state batteries?
The MG 4 EV's new semi-solid state battery, made by supplier QingTao Energy, has survived a 360-degree puncture test. It'll be priced around the same as its close competitor, the BYD Dolphin, which is sold in China for between $11,000 and $16,500, depending on the trim.
The MG4 will be powered by a single electric motor mounted in the rear that produces 161 horsepower, fed by its 70 kWh semi-solid state battery pack. It will also come with a smart cockpit system that MG jointly developed with Oppo, a Chinese electronics company. The smart cockpit will aid drivers with syncing their phone apps, as well as with recognizing gesture and voice commands.
The MG 4 is an entry-level EV that is part of the broader MG lineup, which also includes the new MG ES5, the MG 5, the MG 6, and the MG Cyberster, which is one of many awesome new electric cars we're looking forward to. Of course, before the Chinese acquired the MG brand in 2005, the company had been making cars since 1924 in the UK, and the ones built in England are some of MG's best ever models.
As to whether the MG 4 EV will ever make it to U.S. shores, that is looking very unlikely. Between the high tariffs placed on Chinese-made vehicles, and the MG 4's small size, it probably won't happen in the near future, if ever.