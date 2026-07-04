This Popular Oil Change Service Chain Is Accused Of Ruining People's Cars

Unless you change the oil in your car yourself, you're probably getting the work done in a garage or a quick lube location. While the latter can be a convenient option, you may want to think twice before trying Take 5. The popular oil change franchise has come under fire recently for several incidents involving vehicle damage during a routine oil change.

In late June 2026, a woman in Douglas County, Georgia, claimed that her Jeep Grand Cherokee was left in rough condition after getting the oil changed at a Take 5 shop. Mechanics reportedly found foreign material inside the engine and the vehicle was left undrivable. The shop denied responsibility and another customer reported similar issues with a different vehicle at the same location as well. Earlier the same month, a driver in Charlotte, North Carolina, said that he experienced mechanical problems with his Jeep after service. The oil filter had not been correctly installed, leading to damage in excess of $1,600. Take 5 again denied financial responsibility, though that decision was eventually reversed.

The Charlotte incident comes just over one year after a Take 5 location in Greensboro, North Carolina, agreed to cover damages to a woman's vehicle. The oil pan was allegedly cracked by technicians during service, leading to an $8,000 repair bill. Later that year, an incident at a Take 5 shop in DeLand, Florida, led to a $20,000 headache for a woman whose transmission fluid was accidentally drained instead of her oil.