This Popular Oil Change Service Chain Is Accused Of Ruining People's Cars
Unless you change the oil in your car yourself, you're probably getting the work done in a garage or a quick lube location. While the latter can be a convenient option, you may want to think twice before trying Take 5. The popular oil change franchise has come under fire recently for several incidents involving vehicle damage during a routine oil change.
In late June 2026, a woman in Douglas County, Georgia, claimed that her Jeep Grand Cherokee was left in rough condition after getting the oil changed at a Take 5 shop. Mechanics reportedly found foreign material inside the engine and the vehicle was left undrivable. The shop denied responsibility and another customer reported similar issues with a different vehicle at the same location as well. Earlier the same month, a driver in Charlotte, North Carolina, said that he experienced mechanical problems with his Jeep after service. The oil filter had not been correctly installed, leading to damage in excess of $1,600. Take 5 again denied financial responsibility, though that decision was eventually reversed.
The Charlotte incident comes just over one year after a Take 5 location in Greensboro, North Carolina, agreed to cover damages to a woman's vehicle. The oil pan was allegedly cracked by technicians during service, leading to an $8,000 repair bill. Later that year, an incident at a Take 5 shop in DeLand, Florida, led to a $20,000 headache for a woman whose transmission fluid was accidentally drained instead of her oil.
Take 5 service complaints and driver safety tips
Take 5 is not the best oil change service in 2026, as the company has experienced numerous service-related incidents, including a widespread investigation in Jacksonville, Florida. The investigation included both private and government vehicles, with 45 claims coming from law enforcement officers, and repair costs totaling more than $6,000. In another case dating back to 2023, a college student in Indiana sued for damages allegedly incurred at a Take 5 location that led to about $10,000 in repairs to her Chevrolet Equinox. That case went to the Indiana Supreme Court.
According to the Better Business Bureau, Take 5 Oil Change is not BBB accredited and has had more than 1,100 consumer complaints in the past three years. Several hundred complaints have been received in the last 12 months alone and are tied to both corporate-owned and franchise locations. The reports describe issues such as engine damage, missing or incorrectly installed components, and fluid mix-ups. Many customers report difficulty resolving issues through company channels.
The best way to avoid problems at a quick lube shop is to stay alert to common mistakes that can happen during oil changes. Take the time after you leave the service bay to make sure nothing was missed or improperly secured. Look for signs of leaks under your vehicle, and be sure that all components are installed correctly. If in doubt, speak to a technician before you leave and have them verify that all work has been completed.