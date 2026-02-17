One Simple Mistake Can Turn A Standard Oil Change Into A $20K Headache

For many of us, our vehicles rank among our most expensive and valuable possessions. It's not only a big investment, but also a necessity for daily life. It takes us to work, gets our kids to school, and carries our groceries. It's something we take care of, from rotating the tires to those vital oil changes that help keep the engine healthy. Typically, a maintenance issue that drivers face once or twice a year, or about every 7,000 to 10,000 miles, regular oil changes keep your engine well-lubricated, clean out debris, and protect engine parts from wear and tear.

You can often get your oil changed at the dealership where you bought your car or a mechanic, but many drivers instead choose fast-service locations where you simply drive in and wait, like Jiffy Lube or Valvoline. These locations typically offer faster service than your dealership, don't require an appointment, and are sometimes less expensive. A Florida woman, however, will likely make a different choice the next time she needs an oil change — once her car is up and running again, that is.

Local ABC affiliate WFTV Channel 9 reported on Shannon Gerdauskas, who took her Mercedes to a Take 5 Oil Change in Deland in October 2025. Instead of changing her oil, an employee accidentally drained her transmission fluid instead, and she drove away without that fluid being replenished. She experienced issues almost immediately and returned to the shop, where the mistake was discovered. The estimated cost of repairs was more than $18,000, and Gerdauskas was almost on the hook for it.