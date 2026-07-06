This WWII Tank Was Powered By Grafting Five Chrysler Engines Together

Very few depictions of the land battlefields that made up the Western, North African, and Pacific fronts of the Second World War feel complete without the presence of the venerable M4 Sherman. Produced in greater numbers than any other western tank of its era, it became the backbone of Allied armored forces. Yet among the Sherman's seven hull variants, one stood apart for a remarkably unusual reason. Stretched by almost 11 inches to fit its one-of-a-kind powerplant, the M4A4 did not carry a conventional single-bank engine. Instead, its engine deck housed five 251-cubic-inch inline-six Chrysler automobile engines grafted together into one 30-cylinder amalgamation.

The M4A4 existed because of one of America's greatest wartime challenges: building enough tanks, fast enough. As U.S. production expanded after 1941, demand for tank engines quickly exceeded supply. Aircraft manufacturers had priority for radial engines, while other suitable powerplants were open to wide competition. To enable the necessary scale of tank production demanded by the U.S. military, Chrysler devised an ingenious workaround that would generate an entirely new Sherman variant.

Chrysler's solution was the A57 Multibank. Instead of designing a completely new engine, Chrysler combined five of its proven 251-cubic-inch flathead inline-six automobile engines around a common driveshaft and central gearbox. The result was a two-ton, 30-cylinder engine producing around 370 horsepower and packing five carburetors, five distributors, and thirty spark plugs into one of the most mechanically unconventional engines ever fitted to a production tank.