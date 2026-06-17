'That Tank Was My Life': WWII Vet Returns To The Sherman He Drove At Iwo Jima

A 100-year-old World War II veteran was recently reunited with the tank he drove during the Battle of Iwo Jima. The tank was an M4 Sherman, and the veteran was Marine Corporal Leighton Willhite. The M4 Sherman was America's most common tank during that war, with about 50,000 produced before the war's end. It dominated the battlefield long after WWII.

The detective work behind the reunion of the soldier and the tank was performed by Jonathan Bernstein, Arms and Armor Curator at the National Museum of the Marine Corps. Bernstein did extensive research at the National Archives into the unique aspects of the tanks of the 5th Tank Battalion that served on Iwo Jima. It turns out that this specific tank, named "Lucky," had countermeasures designed to minimize the effects of Japanese magnetic anti-tank mines. This included nails welded point-up onto its upper surfaces to prevent the mines from being placed flush against its upper body, where they would cause major armor damage. While the nails were gone, the weld scarring remained from where they'd been attached. Photographs shot during the battle confirmed that "Lucky" was present there on March 1, 1945. According to Bernstein, it is very rare to be able to put a specific crew together with the tank they operated, but it definitely happened here.

Corporal Willhite, who was 18 at the time, also demonstrated immense bravery when he and his commander left the tank to rescue another tank crew who became trapped. Willhite received the Bronze Star with Valor.