The Reason Why Amazon's Fire TV Stick Is So Much Cheaper Than The Apple TV

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If you have ever shopped for an Amazon Fire TV Stick or an Apple TV, you likely noticed a rather substantial price difference between the two. Apple TVs start at $199, while Amazon Fire TV Sticks usually go for about $59.99, depending on the model, and for even less with discount sales. That's a pretty big gap, and while some of it can be attributed to Apple's strong track record of delivering premium-quality devices, that's only part of the reason.

Namely, the Fire TV Stick is likely designed to be a so-called "loss leader," which is a tactic businesses use to sell something at low cost (or even at a loss) to draw in customers and encourage them to buy other, more expensive products. Way back in 2012, Jeff Bezos admitted that the company sells hardware at cost. He stated that Amazon wants to earn money when customers use its devices, rather than through pure sales.

As a somewhat expected result of said tactic, the company collects your data to then serve you ads. Advertising is a huge business for Amazon. If you have ever used an Amazon service, you've likely noticed a large number of ads. Connected TV advertising is generally on the rise, with some estimates that in 2025, the connected TV advertising market reached $33.35 billion in the United States alone. Now, add the more than 250 million Fire TV devices sold globally, and the math speaks for itself.