Why Is Jet Fuel Measured In Pounds Instead Of Gallons?

Most of the time in your daily life, you are going to measure liquid fuel (such as gasoline, kerosene, or diesel) in gallons. This makes sense since, you know, it's a liquid. But when you work in aviation, either flying or servicing jets, you measure fuel in pounds. It might sound counterintuitive or just an outright harder way to measure fuel, but it's really a question of physics.

At sea level (or slightly above/below) where most people work and live, liquids tend to stay at mostly the same volume. However, when you start climbing in altitude, that volume starts to change primarily because of the incredibly low temperatures at high altitude.

Additionally, when flying, weight and the subsequent distribution of that weight is incredibly important. In a fighter jet like the F-15 Eagle, it's capable of carrying a maximum of 36,200 pounds of fuel between its external and internal fuel tanks. Knowing how much fuel the engines burn, what fuel tanks are being used, and how much weight is left, are all calculations the pilot and avionics system needs to take into account to ensure a safe and successful flight, as well as making sure the plane is as efficient as possible.