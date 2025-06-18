Are Private Jets More Or Less Fuel Efficient Than Commercial Flights?

It is not an uncommon dream to be able to fly on a private jet. It doesn't matter if it's just something we get to do once in our lives either. Commercial air travel can be an absolute pain in the neck. Even if you have TSA Pre-Check or Clear, you still have to deal with cramped seating, annoying passengers, and flight delays that can screw up all your travel plans. With a private jet (here are some of the best in the business), you basically don't have to worry about any of that stuff and can comfortably fly either by yourself or with a select group of people you enjoy being around.

Private air travel is not all sunshine and roses though. Along with the high costs of owning or chartering a private jet, you also have to think about its fuel efficiency. Because they are designed for smaller, exclusive parties, you might think that a private jet is more fuel efficient than a commercial flight. From a pure gasoline standpoint, it is. The average midsize private jet will burn anywhere from 198 to 291 gallons of gas per hour, while an aircraft like the Airbus A320 burns around 676 gallons per hour.

However, that number is rather deceiving. From a per-person perspective, a private jet is far less efficient. Those 676 gallons per hour for the A320 are used to transport up to 180 people, depending on the cabin configuration. That equates to 3.76 gallons per person per hour. If you have 10 people on your private jet that burns 250 gallons on average, that's 25 gallons per person. As is so often the case with mass transit, commercial air travel is far more efficient.