Why Copper Used To Be Used In Brake Pads (And Why It Was A Bad Idea)

Copper has the chemical symbol "Cu" (from the Latin word "cuprum") and has been used by humans for a very long time. Neolithic people used this naturally occurring metal as far back as 8,000 BCE, after they realized it was better than banging stone tools together. Copper is found in the human body and is indispensable in keeping it running smoothly. In fact, we need about 900 micrograms per day. It's been used for countless incredible inventions over the millennia, including our cars' braking systems.

Asbestos was used in early brake pads but was eventually replaced by asbestos-free alternatives and, later, by copper, due to its superior heat dissipation and friction stability, both of which improved braking and extended lifespan. The friction generated during use produces temperatures between 250°F and 390°F. Copper is a great thermal conductor that helps resist that intense heat. Unfortunately, every time they're used, copper particles fall haphazardly onto road surfaces.

Copper released into the environment spreads far and wide, and doesn't break down. After heavy rain, those particles wash into municipal drainage systems and flow out to creeks, streams, and oceans, where they become detrimental to aquatic life. In 1991, the EPA published the Lead and Copper Rule (LCR) to minimize the levels of these elements in drinking water. In January 2015, an agreement was made between the EPA, individual states, and the auto industry to reduce the use of copper in brake pads.