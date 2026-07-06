4 Common Problems With The Toyota Corolla

60 years ago, in 1966, we hadn't yet landed on the moon, smart phones were a glimmer of an idea in Star Trek or The Jetsons, and we were still fighting the Cold War. It's also the year that Toyota started manufacturing the Corolla, though it wasn't introduced to the U.S. market until 1969. Think about that for a moment — few other cars on the road today have been for sale since the 1960s, though this prestigious group does include the iconic Porsche 911 and the Ford Mustang.

The original Corolla had a 1.1-liter engine putting out only 60 horsepower. It was a small, two-door model with little resemblance to modern sedans, but you could buy it for about $1,700 in 1968. The car has been through many iterations since, and is now sold in both gas and hybrid versions, with the 2026 model starting at about $23,000. It's not only one of the most inexpensive new vehicles available today, it's also the best-selling car of all time, with more than 50 million sold since 1966. The current model is popular for its affordable starting price, long list of standard features, and easy ride. Car and Driver also gives it high marks for fuel efficiency and mass appeal of its hatchback and sedan body styles.

Despite its popularity and impressive history, however, no ride is perfect, and the Corolla has had its share of quirks and challenges over the years. Here are four problems that affected a decent population of Corolla drivers.