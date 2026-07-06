4 Common Problems With The Toyota Corolla
60 years ago, in 1966, we hadn't yet landed on the moon, smart phones were a glimmer of an idea in Star Trek or The Jetsons, and we were still fighting the Cold War. It's also the year that Toyota started manufacturing the Corolla, though it wasn't introduced to the U.S. market until 1969. Think about that for a moment — few other cars on the road today have been for sale since the 1960s, though this prestigious group does include the iconic Porsche 911 and the Ford Mustang.
The original Corolla had a 1.1-liter engine putting out only 60 horsepower. It was a small, two-door model with little resemblance to modern sedans, but you could buy it for about $1,700 in 1968. The car has been through many iterations since, and is now sold in both gas and hybrid versions, with the 2026 model starting at about $23,000. It's not only one of the most inexpensive new vehicles available today, it's also the best-selling car of all time, with more than 50 million sold since 1966. The current model is popular for its affordable starting price, long list of standard features, and easy ride. Car and Driver also gives it high marks for fuel efficiency and mass appeal of its hatchback and sedan body styles.
Despite its popularity and impressive history, however, no ride is perfect, and the Corolla has had its share of quirks and challenges over the years. Here are four problems that affected a decent population of Corolla drivers.
Broken steering shafts
One of the most recent problems associated with the Toyota Corolla affected only 2023 and 2024 model years. Toyota issued a recall in late 2024 for 8,057 gasoline and hybrid models, warning owners that the steering shaft has the potential to fracture.
The company informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that a joint on the shaft assembly may have cracked during manufacturing. Repeated use could allow those cracks to expand and eventually lead to separation of the joint, which would leave drivers unable to steer the car.
This is a potentially frightening recall, but luckily it only affected fewer than 10,000 vehicles. According to Toyota, warning signs may be a steering vibration or additional play in the wheel when turning the vehicle. Drivers of affected vehicles can have the problem fixed for free at any Toyota dealership.
Automatic transmission may not shift correctly
If you own a newer Corolla, this is likely not an issue you need to worry about, as it mostly affects higher-mileage vehicles. RepairPal reports more than 300 Corolla drivers who experienced problems with the automatic transmission not shifting correctly. The average mileage for vehicles experiencing this problem is more than 170,000. Owners with model years from 1990 through 2016 reported the problem, with the exception of 2002 Corolla models.
Transmission failure, especially while driving, can scare any driver. It's a vital component of your vehicle, transferring power from the engine and delivering it to the wheels, and it can be a very expensive fix when things go wrong. Luckily, this problem typically does not require a complete transmission overhaul. It's often linked to a throttle position sensor that is out of adjustment. Some drivers have also linked the problem to a shift solenoid that needed to be replaced.
Drivers experiencing transmission issues should also check if the transmission fluid is low, or if it's contaminated, which will affect the gears. If you notice any problems related to the transmission, including a humming or buzzing noise, or a wobble or shake when your vehicle shifts gears, you should make an appointment with your mechanic as soon as possible to avoid a more serious issue.
Air bag may not deploy properly
Another recent recall affected more than one million Toyota vehicles in the U.S., though it included more than just the Corolla. This is a bit of a scary one, however. A 2023 recall affected 2020 and 2021 Corolla models. In its notice to the public, the automaker reported that the front passenger air bags may not deploy properly if the vehicle is involved in a crash. The issue stems from a potential defect in sensors in the passenger seat that could cause a short circuit. The safety system may not realize that a passenger is in the vehicle and fail to deploy the air bags.
Airbags, of course, save lives. In the U.S. alone, frontal airbags have saved more than 50,000 individuals and reduced deaths related to front-end crashes by almost 30%. This recall affected additional Toyota models, including the popular Camry and RAV4 SUV. Toyota offered to inspect all affected Corollas and replace the sensor if necessary. If you're driving a 2020 or 2021 Corolla and don't know if your vehicle was included in the recall or if the repair was made, you can check your vehicle's records, or visit Toyota's recall page.
Excessive oil consumption
Toyotas are known for reliability, even with high mileage, but there are a few flaws with certain models that may affect longevity. If you own an older-model Corolla and notice that you seem to be burning oil faster than expected, you should check in with your mechanic, as there is likely a fix.
The 2009 and 2010 Corolla XRS models are equipped with an engine that used low-tension piston rings that, after years of use, eventually led to oil leakage past the rings and into the cylinders, leading to excessive oil use. Toyota reportedly fixed the issue with a new piston ring, but check the maintenance history if you're considering purchasing one of these used models.
Other Corolla model years that may burn through oil quickly include 2000 through 2005, and also 2014. Even if your car is brand new, you should regularly check your oil levels. Oil leaks inside your engine may not leave telltale drips or other obvious signs. If you find yourself topping off the oil level between oil changes, it may indicate a problem. You may also notice a burning smell; a blue, hazy smoke; and a rough idle or even engine misfires.
Methodology
Because the Toyota Corolla has been on the road for more than 55 years, there are plenty of complaints floating around, especially on the internet. Remember, people tend to report problems more often than they tend to report a perfectly-running car.
Because of this, we focused on verifiable problems that affected a good chunk of Corolla drivers. We first researched recent recalls, and we also relied on RepairPal, a legitimate, Yelp-owned platform that provides auto repair and maintenance information to consumers. This list is by no means comprehensive. We urge all buyers to conduct their own research before buying a new or used car, and request a vehicle's maintenance and repair history when buying a used vehicle.