What Happens If Your Transmission Fails While Driving (And What You Should Do)

Among the many mechanical problems that can befall a motorist while driving, transmission failure is one of the worst. As the complex component that is responsible for transmitting the engine's power to the driving wheels, the transmission must remain in good condition for the ongoing reliability of your vehicle. But bad things can happen, so let's take a closer look at what happens if your transmission fails — and what you can do about it.

There are basically two different types of transmissions, manual and automatic. Manual transmissions need the driver to change gears using a shift lever and a clutch pedal. Automatic transmissions shift by themselves using hydraulic and electronic controls, according to the speed of the car and the driver's demands on it. As for which transmission is better, that really depends on your personal preferences and the driving conditions you will be facing.

Regardless of the type of transmission in your vehicle, if it fails while you're driving, you should immediately pull over to the side of the road and stop, safely away from the flow of traffic if possible. Shift your automatic transmission into Park and apply the parking brake for both manuals and automatics. Turn on your emergency flashers to alert other drivers that you are experiencing a problem. Then call either your roadside service provider or a tow truck, since it may not be possible for the car to go anywhere on its own.