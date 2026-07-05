Toyota GR Corolla Vs Volkswagen Golf R: Which Is Faster?
If one is looking for a modern hot hatchback with all-wheel drive, there aren't that many options in today's market. Fortunately for car enthusiasts, the two main AWD hot hatch offerings on dealer lots right now are both pretty great. One is the Volkswagen Golf R, which is in its third generation as the Golf's flagship performance model, and the other is Toyota's GR Corolla, which is a relative newcomer to the market, having first arrived for the 2023 model year.
While both cars are five-door hatchbacks with turbocharged engines, all-wheel drive, and lots of other performance hardware, there are significant differences between them and their personalities. But which of the two is faster? If straight-line speed is what you're after, whether that's 0-60 or quarter-mile times, the Golf R will be your winner — though just how much faster the Volkswagen is than the Toyota will depend on which transmission each is equipped with.
Initially, the Mk8 Golf R was available with either a six-speed manual or Volkswagen's seven-speed DSG automatic, but VW removed the manual option with the Golf R's 2025 refresh, further shortening the already-dwindling list of stick-shift options on the market. The GR Corolla, meanwhile, was initially manual-only, but Toyota added an eight-speed automatic to its options list beginning in 2025.
Three versus four cylinders
The fact that the quick and composed VW Golf R is a bit faster than the GR Corolla shouldn't come as a major surprise. The Volkswagen uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, while the Toyota uses a 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine. Looking at the 2026 versions of each car side by side, the GR Corolla is rated at 300 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, while the Golf R has 328 hp and the same 295 lb-ft of torque.
Back when the Golf R offered two different transmissions, the automatic was typically quicker than the manual version, sometimes significantly so. In Car and Driver's testing, the 2025 Golf R (which received a small power bump over previous models) hit 60 mph in 4.1 seconds, crossing the quarter-mile finish line in 12.7 seconds.
The GR Corolla, which received a torque bump for 2025, has always slightly trailed the Golf R in straight-line speed, though that gap has narrowed according to tests of the 2026 model. According to Car & Driver, the 2026 GR Corolla clocked a 4.2-second 0-60 run and a 12.9-second quarter-mile. That's a big improvement from the 5.0-second 0-60 mph time the outlet recorded for the automatic 2025 GR Corolla.
Two different takes on the hot hatch
Interestingly, testing has found that the automatic GR Corolla is no quicker than its manual counterpart – and in some cases even a tick or two slower. This is fairly unusual in modern cars, where rapid gearshifts and aggressive launch control programming usually make today's automatics noticeably quicker and more consistent than manuals.
Beyond straight-line performance, there's a lot more that differentiates the two cars. For starters, the 2026 GR Corolla has a starting MSRP of $40,120 (plus $1,295 destination), which is more than $10,000 cheaper than the 2026 Golf R's $50,730 (plus $1,275 destination) MSRP. As mentioned, the Toyota is also your only choice if you want a manual 'box in your all-wheel-drive hot hatch.
While the more expensive and more powerful Golf R will beat out the Toyota in refinement, interior space, and luxury options, our review of the GR Corolla found that it delivered a perfect mix of everyday practicality and old-school, rally-inspired fun. While these two cars do indeed compete in the same segment, there's enough separating them to make them appeal to two totally different types of buyers. We think having such different flavors of hot hatchbacks available is a great thing, and likely enough to make the speed difference between the two models a fairly minor point.