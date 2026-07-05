Toyota GR Corolla Vs Volkswagen Golf R: Which Is Faster?

If one is looking for a modern hot hatchback with all-wheel drive, there aren't that many options in today's market. Fortunately for car enthusiasts, the two main AWD hot hatch offerings on dealer lots right now are both pretty great. One is the Volkswagen Golf R, which is in its third generation as the Golf's flagship performance model, and the other is Toyota's GR Corolla, which is a relative newcomer to the market, having first arrived for the 2023 model year.

While both cars are five-door hatchbacks with turbocharged engines, all-wheel drive, and lots of other performance hardware, there are significant differences between them and their personalities. But which of the two is faster? If straight-line speed is what you're after, whether that's 0-60 or quarter-mile times, the Golf R will be your winner — though just how much faster the Volkswagen is than the Toyota will depend on which transmission each is equipped with.

Initially, the Mk8 Golf R was available with either a six-speed manual or Volkswagen's seven-speed DSG automatic, but VW removed the manual option with the Golf R's 2025 refresh, further shortening the already-dwindling list of stick-shift options on the market. The GR Corolla, meanwhile, was initially manual-only, but Toyota added an eight-speed automatic to its options list beginning in 2025.