Waze Users Are Noticing One Of Google Maps' Most Useful Features Has Been Added

Everyone has their favorite navigation app, let's be honest. One of the biggest rivalries has been between Google Maps and Waze, both popular choices for vehicles that use Android Auto. Waze has often come out on top in navigation due to its ability to get you to your destination as quickly as possible. Meanwhile, Google Maps offers much more useful road details to help guide you in an unfamiliar area. However, many Waze users have noticed that one of those details has carried over from Google Maps in the last few weeks.

Traffic lights have appeared on some Waze maps. The traffic light appears as a small icon on the map, indicating the location of the intersection. However, it doesn't indicate the color of the light. This is a particularly useful feature at busy intersections and other high-traffic areas, allowing drivers to prepare by slowing down. Knowing if you need to get into a certain lane ahead of time for a turn is a huge benefit.

Not everyone is seeing the traffic lights just yet. The new update is rolling out to users over time. Waze has not shared any information about the traffic light update timeline, but it appears to be based on user and location. However, the update is still promising — and some Google Maps users have even considered switching now that Waze offers this useful feature.