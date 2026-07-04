Is The Plymouth Superbird Your Dream Car? Here's What Ones For Sale Might Cost You

When it comes to dream cars, many people go with vintage muscle cars like the Plymouth Superbird. Named in honor of its Roadrunner twin, the Superbird was once a beast on the racetrack in NASCAR thanks to Richard Petty. It is still around for those collectors wanting to own one but be prepared: You'll be paying anywhere from $200,000 to over $300,000 or more.

The locations of these cars are random, spread out across the U.S., and listed for sale with various engine and transmission combinations. For example, a green Superbird with a 440 6-pack and 4-speed in Texas is priced on the lower end at $214,900. But on the extreme opposite end, a white automatic Superbird with a 440ci V8 in Indiana was taken off the market after reaching a high bid of $550,000 at auction. An earlier asking price of just under $700,000 failed to result in a sale. Some of the listings are featured on more than one site, including a blue automatic with a 440-engine rated at 375 horsepower in Illinois for $281,998.

The reason the Plymouth Superbird breaks the bank for many car buyers is mostly because of how rare it is. Plymouth built a limited number of Superbirds in 1970. Because of this, they can be difficult to find in original or well-preserved condition. It's also considered a collector's item because of its recognizable rear wing, which is part of the vehicle's factory design.