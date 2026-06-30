4 Of Lowe's Best July 4th Deals For 2026
A major milestone in the country's history is fast approaching, marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence was officially signed. In addition to rekindling the patriotic spirit, it's also a time when many retailers offer significant savings on select products. For example, Harbor Freight has deals happening now through July 4th weekend, on products ranging from transmission jacks to cordless brad nailers.
You can even find some outlets running give away promotions, to further entice shoppers amidst all the sales. For instance, Home Depot is giving away some Milwaukee tools for free in an online only promotion. The problem is, there are so many retailers offering discounts, searching through all of it can turn into a research project. In the case of Lowes, they have a sizable catalog of products that'll be on sale over the holiday weekend. To make things easier, here are some of the products that feature a discount of $100 or more.
Craftsman 20-volt Max Cordless Impact Wrench
If you're still trying to loosen the lug nuts on your tires manually, an impact wrench is certainly worth a look. These tools are designed to deliver significant torque when working with large nuts and bolts. In fact, this 20-volt Craftsman provides as much as 275-foot pounds of twisting force from its brushless motor. Typically, this tool sells for $199, which might make some shoppers hesitate, as it's only ideal in some scenarios. However, for a limited time you can pick one up from Lowe's for just $99, which is a more attractive price point, especially for those new to impact wrench tools.
While this tool sits at a very positive 4.6 out 5 stars in terms of total reviews, there is one thing to bear in mind: the tool doesn't include a battery or charger. This will bump up the price, unfortunately. However, there are battery pack deals going on as well, with the Craftsman V20 4.0 Ah packs available for $39 (for a single) and $79 (for two).
Allen + Roth 11-ft Aluminum Slide-tilt Cantilever Patio Umbrella
Summer is one of the best times of the year to entertain outdoors or just relax in the comfort of your backyard. But some days can get uncomfortably hot, especially when shade is in short supply. One of the best options to provide you and your guests a respite from the heat, is a cantilever patio umbrella. These are unique, as the cantilever design allows you to angle them by varying degrees or set them up directly overhead, with the support stand off to the side. However, because these cantilever units are more adjustable than your typical table-mounted umbrella, they're usually more costly as well.
Fortunately, the 11-foot Allen + Roth product is temporarily discounted to $398, down from $498. The frame is constructed with powder-coated aluminum and anchored by a base that you can fill with 220 pounds of sand for added stability. This particular model also offers a light, which is powered either by batteries or a USB that comes with the unit. If you choose to utilize batteries, there is a solar panel which will work to keep the batteries charged and add some ambiance for evenings on the patio.
Craftsman V20 6-Tool Combo Kit
It isn't just single items you can find for less this July 4th holiday, but also bundles that include several products. Craftsman offers a wide range of power tools within its V20 line, and you can pick up a combo kit for $199, a $150 discount. This is a great budget option for someone looking to replace several aging tools. But don't expect professional level performance, as these tools are squarely aimed at the average consumer.
In the combo kit you get a ½-inch drill, ¼-inch impact driver, a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, 5-3/8-inch circular saw, and flashlight. In addition, this bundle comes with two 2.0 Ah battery packs, a charger, and a storage bag. These tools come ready out of the box with some blades and bits included. Although, with this combo kit those do-it-yourself projects that have been on hiatus will be back on the to-do list, as you'll have everything you need for many basic jobs.
Craftsman T100 Gas Lawn Tractor
One of the telltale signs of summer is the hum of lawn mowers throughout neighborhoods across the country. Consumer reports ranked the most reliable gas riding mower brands, and Craftsman beat out a few of the big names. If you have an older unit that's on the decline but were waiting for a better price, the Craftsman T100 lawn tractor might be a good fit. With a 36-inch cutting deck and 11.5 horsepower, this riding mower is ideal for properties under 2 acres. Its narrower width, total of seven speed settings, and a turning radius of 18 inches, make it an easy machine to maneuver around.
Regularly priced at $2099, for a limited time you can pick one up for $1,899, which drops $200 off the total. This price only includes the mower itself, so if you want additional accessories like a towable dump cart or bagger system, it will cost extra.