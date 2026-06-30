4 Of Lowe's Best July 4th Deals For 2026

A major milestone in the country's history is fast approaching, marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence was officially signed. In addition to rekindling the patriotic spirit, it's also a time when many retailers offer significant savings on select products. For example, Harbor Freight has deals happening now through July 4th weekend, on products ranging from transmission jacks to cordless brad nailers.

You can even find some outlets running give away promotions, to further entice shoppers amidst all the sales. For instance, Home Depot is giving away some Milwaukee tools for free in an online only promotion. The problem is, there are so many retailers offering discounts, searching through all of it can turn into a research project. In the case of Lowes, they have a sizable catalog of products that'll be on sale over the holiday weekend. To make things easier, here are some of the products that feature a discount of $100 or more.