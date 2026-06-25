Home Depot Is Giving Away Some Milwaukee Tools For Free (But Only Online)

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The Home Depot is featuring a 4th of July deal that should be on the radar of any Milwaukee Tools fan. Milwaukee Tools is one of the best cordless tool brands you can buy into, and the retailer is set to give away a handful of popular M18 Fuel devices bearing the iconic brand of the Techtronic Industries owned tool maker. That list includes everything from a single 5 Ah Red Lithium XC battery pack to larger power tools like Milwaukee's M18 Fuel Cordless Belt Sander.

You can find a full list of the available freebies by visiting The Home Depot's website. But this sale is very complicated. First and foremost, you can't just walk into your local The Home Depot store and claim those free Milwaukee tools. That's because the deals are currently only available through the home improvement retailer's online outlet.

It's also worth noting that the free items are a part of a buy-one-get-one-free program, but it's not as straightforward as that. You need to buy specific tools in order to get other specific tools for free. Here's how to figure out which deal is best for you.