Home Depot Is Giving Away Some Milwaukee Tools For Free (But Only Online)
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The Home Depot is featuring a 4th of July deal that should be on the radar of any Milwaukee Tools fan. Milwaukee Tools is one of the best cordless tool brands you can buy into, and the retailer is set to give away a handful of popular M18 Fuel devices bearing the iconic brand of the Techtronic Industries owned tool maker. That list includes everything from a single 5 Ah Red Lithium XC battery pack to larger power tools like Milwaukee's M18 Fuel Cordless Belt Sander.
You can find a full list of the available freebies by visiting The Home Depot's website. But this sale is very complicated. First and foremost, you can't just walk into your local The Home Depot store and claim those free Milwaukee tools. That's because the deals are currently only available through the home improvement retailer's online outlet.
It's also worth noting that the free items are a part of a buy-one-get-one-free program, but it's not as straightforward as that. You need to buy specific tools in order to get other specific tools for free. Here's how to figure out which deal is best for you.
The ins and outs of Milwaukee's July 4th Home Depot deals
You will need to spend a little money online to partake in The Home Depot's 4th of July B1G1F giveaway. The question thus becomes what you need to purchase from The Home Depot's online outlet to claim one of the free Milwaukee tools. In short, the deals are different with each freebie. Just as an example, if you're eyeing a free Milwaukee Reciprocating Saw — a tool the manufacturer actually invented — it can be yours it you buy 1/2-inch Hole Hawg Right Angle Drill for $329.
If, however, you're in need of a free 5 Ah Red Lithium M18 battery pack, you'll have to drop almost $2,000 on Milwaukee's 1/2-inch to 2-inch Expansion Tool Kit. There are similar disparities in price throughout the available "buy one, get one" options, and you can check out each of them by going through the list and clicking on any item with a "Free With Purchase" tag, then clicking on the "Main Item" box located just below the price. There are dozens of options to choose from, each with their own unique pairing, so happy shopping! Also, it should go without saying that the sale will likely end after the July 4th holiday.