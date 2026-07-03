A Forgotten US Auto Brand Is Back To Try And Undercut Slate's $25K Pickup Truck

Over the last year, Slate has built a lot of the buzz across the industry for its ambitious plans to sell a small, simple truck at an affordable price — and now that truck might be facing a new competitor that doesn't just undercut its price, but also uses an entirely different type of powertrain and fuel source.

Progress on the Slate pickup continues full speed ahead, with the company recently showing a full prototype and announcing a starting price under $25,000. While the Slate's basic features and low price (relative to other new pickups) will be a draw for buyers, one factor likely to limit its appeal is its battery electric powertrain. EVs absolutely have their benefits in certain situations, but a lack of easy roadtrip capability from this vehicle's estimated 200-mile range and a possible lack of home charging options for buyers will both be significant hurdles.

Enter the REO Industries Runabout, another small truck from a startup manufacturer with big promises. Not only does the Runabout's planned starting price of $21,500 significantly undercut the Slate, but it also uses a traditional internal combustion engine. However, while REO has already started taking reservations for the Runabout, plenty of hesitation is warranted given the long list of failed automotive startups in recent years. With its back-to-the-basics, internal combustion approach, could REO be different?