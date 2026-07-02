The Best Places To Catch The Blue Angels Before The Summer Ends

If you've ever wanted to see fighter pilots performing at their superhuman best, then you should get to a Blue Angels air show. The Blue Angels are the US Navy's elite demonstration team and operate a busy schedule across the U.S. Whether you're lucky enough to have seen them before or you're planning to catch them for the first time, making the effort to see one of their displays won't leave you disappointed.

A Blue Angels show is a breathtaking display of teamwork, skill, aerial choreography, and immense courage. The team flies the Navy's frontline carrier-based fighter — the F/A-18 Super Hornet – and they can be made combat-ready within 72 hours if needed, so you really are seeing the real deal in action. It's a jet that's also considered one of the best fighters ever made by Boeing.

This summer, the Blue Angels will be performing across the USA, with shows like the Great State of Maine Air Show in Brunswick, the Pensacola Beach Air Show on Florida's Gulf Coast, Seattle's Boeing Seafair Air Show, and the Thunder Over Louisiana Air Show among the highlights of a busy schedule. So, if the thought of watching the Blue Angels performing such maneuvers as the Opposing Knife Edge, the Diamond Aileron Roll, and the Sneak Pass, here's a handy guide to where you can watch the Blue Angels this summer.