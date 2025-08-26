Are The Blue Angels' Fighter Jets Combat-Ready?

The U.S. Navy's aerial display team, the Blue Angels, has been thrilling crowds since it was founded in 1946. The team flies the F/A-18 Super Hornet (one of Boeing's best fighters), a jet that is still in active service and is expected to remain so until the 2040s. This raises the question: Would the Blue Angels Super Hornets be ready for combat action if it ever became necessary? The short answer would be no. At least, not immediately. However, the Blue Angels' precious display jets could indeed be ready to take to the skies as part of a combat mission with a 72-hour turnaround.

There are only a few modifications required for a combat plane to become a Blue Angels jet. The most obvious is the paint job; while high-visibility paint will certainly help to keep the crowds thrilled, it probably isn't a good idea in combat. The Blue Angels jets also have the nose cannon removed, a control stick spring installed for better formation flying, and a smoke oil tank installed. Reversing these changes is relatively straightforward and reconfigures the plane for combat operations. And because Blue Angel jets are always carrier-capable, a Super Hornet can go from wowing crowds on a Friday morning to being combat-ready on an aircraft carrier deck on a Monday evening. The number of jets that the Blue Angels could bring to the table varies, but the team generally has 11 aircraft available on average.