Thunderbirds Vs. Blue Angels: What's The Difference Between These Military Flying Teams?

The US loves its airshows. Each year, there are between 325 and 350 shows across the US and Canada, with an estimated 10 to 12 million people attending these. One of the major attractions of many of these shows is military display teams like the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds. Both teams are world-renowned for their thrilling aerial displays, extraordinary skill, and razor-sharp precision. At first glance, they may seem similar — both exist primarily to demonstrate the capabilities of their respective branches of the military and to inspire and recruit future aviators — but a closer look reveals clear distinctions.

Advertisement

The primary difference is the military branch the teams hail from. The Thunderbirds are the official demonstration squadron for the United States Air Force (USAF), and the Blue Angels are the US Navy's equivalent. Both teams have rich histories stretching back decades. The Blue Angels are the oldest of the two teams, having been formed just after World War 2 in 1946. The Thunderbirds team was formed a few years later in 1953. Since then, both teams have been thrilling crowds in the US and further afield.