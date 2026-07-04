5 Lightweight Cruiser Motorcycles That Would Suit Practically Any Rider

The Honda Shadow has been one of the most beloved Japanese cruiser bike lines on the market for decades, but its new little sibling has been making waves as well. The Honda Rebel is a smaller single-seat bike, but the same long, low shape that cruiser lovers appreciate. So with that in mind, those looking for a lightweight ride that still has the form and style of a cruiser will definitely want to take a look at the Honda Rebel 500.

The Rebel 500 CMX500 is a relatively new addition to the line, with the first model dropping in 2017. Even so, it has quickly established itself as one of the better lightweight cruisers on the market today. The current model retails at a $6,799 base MSRP, making it an affordable entry-level option. It's powered by a 471cc liquid-cooled DOHC parallel-twin engine and has a six-speed transmission with a slipper clutch. The bike has a curb weight of just 414 pounds, even with all of the standard equipment, all the required fluids, and a full 3-gallon tank of gas.

SlashGear's own Michael Teo Van Runkle reviewed the 2024 model and found that it was not only a great bike for beginners, but that it had enough power to let riders navigate high speed traffic with confidence and that most riders would be able to get around on it fairly easily. Meanwhile, Visor Down stated in their review that in spite of the bikes small size and entry-level pricing, the bike offers the same pacey, controlled, and efficient ride quality that Honda fans know and love. Those who like the Honda Rebel design and feature set, but want something smaller, might want to take a look at the even lighter Honda Rebel 300.