What We Know About Russia's New 13,800-Ton 'Murmansk' Nuclear Attack Sub

While the United States Navy boasts a massive submarine fleet, it's hardly the only one sailing beneath the waves. The Russian Federation also maintains an impressive fleet of nuclear and diesel-powered submarines, and like the U.S., Russia continues to put new boats into service to replace its aging hardware. The most recent addition to the Submarine Forces of the Russian Navy is the Murmansk, a 13,800-ton nuclear attack sub that's designed to counter the U.S. Navy's latest Virginia-class attack subs.

The Murmansk is a Yasen M-class submarine, and it's the ninth one that Russia has constructed for its Submarine Forces. As of writing, Russia operates five Yasen M-class submarines while three more are under construction. They're all designated for the Northern and Pacific Fleets. The Yasen M-class is an upgraded variant of the Yasen class, which first entered service in 2013. The Yasen M-class is an impressive vessel with the capability to carry and fire a variety of missiles alongside a host of systems.

The Murmansk is armed with Oniks and Kalibr cruise missiles, and will likely carry the Zircon hypersonic cruise missile, according to the Russian state news agency TASS. As with most of Russia's weapon systems, the West doesn't know everything about the Murmansk, since it's not customary to reveal a new vessel's strengths and weaknesses. Still, the Murmansk looks to be a powerful player in the future of Russia's submarine warfare operations throughout the world, where its subs protect Russian maritime routes.