US Navy Brings 7,800-Ton Nuclear Sub Back Into Service After Upgrades

The U.S. military works to keep vehicles and aircraft operational and ready to go at all times. It's the only way to ensure that each branch of the armed forces has what it needs in order to properly carry out missions, both in peacetime and during war. This also applies to U.S. Navy vessels, including the USS New Jersey, which was returned to active service in early April 2026. Belonging to the advanced nuclear-powered Virginia-class, this submarine recently completed its Post-Shakedown Availability (PSA) at Newport News Shipbuilding.

PSA is a scheduled shipyard maintenance period and without it, any issues the New Jersey had would likely not be identified and addressed until much later. In this case, the PSA also consisted of upgrading the New Jersey's combat systems and electronics. Once the work was done, the fast-attack sub underwent sea trials to ensure full operational capability. At that point, the New Jersey, which shares its name with the most decorated U.S. battleship, was returned to the Navy. Thanks to its upgrades, the vessel should strengthen the Navy's attack submarine fleet.

The USS New Jersey was originally delivered to the Navy in April 2024. It was built as part of the long-standing agreement between Newport News Shipbuilding and General Dynamics Electric Boat. It was the 11th Virginia-class boat delivered by Newport News Shipbuilding and the 23rd built under that partnership. Designed to support a modern crew structure, the New Jersey's production included the efforts of thousands of shipbuilders and suppliers.