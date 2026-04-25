US Navy Brings 7,800-Ton Nuclear Sub Back Into Service After Upgrades
The U.S. military works to keep vehicles and aircraft operational and ready to go at all times. It's the only way to ensure that each branch of the armed forces has what it needs in order to properly carry out missions, both in peacetime and during war. This also applies to U.S. Navy vessels, including the USS New Jersey, which was returned to active service in early April 2026. Belonging to the advanced nuclear-powered Virginia-class, this submarine recently completed its Post-Shakedown Availability (PSA) at Newport News Shipbuilding.
PSA is a scheduled shipyard maintenance period and without it, any issues the New Jersey had would likely not be identified and addressed until much later. In this case, the PSA also consisted of upgrading the New Jersey's combat systems and electronics. Once the work was done, the fast-attack sub underwent sea trials to ensure full operational capability. At that point, the New Jersey, which shares its name with the most decorated U.S. battleship, was returned to the Navy. Thanks to its upgrades, the vessel should strengthen the Navy's attack submarine fleet.
The USS New Jersey was originally delivered to the Navy in April 2024. It was built as part of the long-standing agreement between Newport News Shipbuilding and General Dynamics Electric Boat. It was the 11th Virginia-class boat delivered by Newport News Shipbuilding and the 23rd built under that partnership. Designed to support a modern crew structure, the New Jersey's production included the efforts of thousands of shipbuilders and suppliers.
The USS New Jersey's advanced capabilities explained
The USS New Jersey was commissioned by the Navy on September 14, 2024, marking the submarine's official entry into active service. The New Jersey operates under Submarine Squadron 8, a force that maintains and keeps vessels ready for global undersea missions. With a crew of about 135, the submarine was introduced as a highly advanced and fully integrated platform. It was designed to carry out a wide range of operations including anti-submarine and anti-ship warfare, strike missions, and more.
As a Virginia-class submarine, the New Jersey is built with complex systems that can process data, support tactical awareness, and enable command decisions during operations. Perhaps more advanced than the Seawolf-class, Virginia-class subs can launch a variety of weapons, including cruise missiles, torpedoes, and unmanned vehicles. But not only does the New Jersey engage in warfare, it can also gather intelligence, perform surveillance, and reconnaissance. This is what makes the Virginia-class one of the most flexible classes of vessels in the U.S. Navy's fleet.
The New Jersey also stands out because it's built to support an integrated crew, carrying both men and women onboard. In fact, it's the first sub of its class with that capability, and is part of the U.S. Navy's more modern approach to submarine design. In addition to its design features, the New Jersey measures 377 feet long, has a 34-foot beam, and can reach speeds over 25 knots, or just under 29 miles per hour.