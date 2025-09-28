How The Russian Navy Protects Its Maritime Routes With Nuclear Subs & Coastal Missiles

The Russian Navy depends heavily on its submarine fleet, including its advanced Yasen-M class boats, to protect sea lanes and demonstrate power projection capabilities. The Black Sea Fleet gained six new Varshavyanka-class diesel-electric submarines in recent years, two of which are regularly stationed in Tartus, Syria. These subs are equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles capable of striking targets up to 2,000 kilometers away. Russia can maintain adversaries under threat from secure locations through this capability, which becomes most effective when operating near its bases in Crimea and the eastern Mediterranean.

Nuclear-powered attack submarines from the Northern Fleet also rotate into the region, adding more layers of deterrence. Submarines provide Russia with an element of unpredictability, which is probably why they are among the countries with the most submarines. The ability of these submarines to hide while waiting for missile launch positions creates ongoing operational challenges for the naval forces of opposing nations. The Northern Fleet modernization of Moscow demonstrates that underwater assets continue to play an essential role in Russian military operations and strategic planning. With these units, Russia can strike distant targets and defend supply routes.