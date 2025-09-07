Which Country's Military Controls The Most Submarines?

The U.S. fleet includes 53 nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs), 14 ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs), and four guided missile submarines (SSGN). The Los Angeles-class is the oldest type of boat in service, and there are 23 operating today. The initial submarine of this class was first deployment back in 1976, and they're expected to stay in service until the 2030s. These subs are in the process of being phased out and replaced by Virginia-class submarines, of which there are currently 23 commissioned.

Three Seawolf-class submarines are also used by the U.S. Navy. Although it was originally planned to have 29 boats of this class, the end of the Cold War made such a huge fleet of attack boats unnecessary. They were also very expensive to produce, so the U.S. government pivoted to creating more Virginia-class submarines instead. The U.S. Navy is building roughly one new submarine per year to round out the fleet.

There is also the nuclear missile-carrying Ohio-class, of which there are 14 boats in service. Each one of these subs was designed to be able to carry a maximum of 24 submarine-launched ballistic nuclear missiles, although this has since been dropped to 20 under the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty. Four other Ohio-class subs have been converted from ballistic missile platforms into conventional land attack and special operations units as well. The U.S. Navy also has plans to phase out the Ohio-class subs with the new Columbia-class boats starting in late 2030 or 2031.