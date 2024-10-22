How A Small Diesel-Powered Submarine 'Sunk' A $6 Billion US Aircraft Carrier

Nuclear-powered aircraft carriers that sail with the United States Navy are often thought of as nearly invincible. After all, the Navy's carriers are not only bigger and deadlier than the ones that belong to other countries, but Uncle Sam has significantly more aircraft carriers active than any other country. That said, even the biggest and baddest ship on the sea isn't completely invulnerable. Sometimes, all that's needed is a little out-the-box thinking to prevail against even the most intimidating and formidable foes.

The U.S.S. Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), a $6 billion Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, learned that it wasn't the deadliest ship in the sea (at least virtually) during a war games exercise in 2005 when it was pitted against submarines from the Swedish Navy, more specifically, the HMSM Gotland. On the outside, it seemed that the Swedish submarine was entirely outclassed by the aircraft carrier, not just monetarily. The Gotland, in a way that's classically Scandinavian, is unlike anything that the United States or similar navies would sail. Instead of nuclear power, it's fitted with what's called an "Air-Independent Propulsion" or AIP system that's powered by a Stirling engine and fueled by either liquid oxygen or conventional diesel fuel. In practical terms, it's nearly silent when it's hunting under the waves.

