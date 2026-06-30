Volkswagen Is Bringing The Camper Van Back To America With An All-New Trim
The quirky Volkswagen ID. Buzz is returning to the U.S. with a 2027 model after a short production hiatus. While the 2027 Buzz looks like it'll broadly be the same as the old version, Volkswagen has most definitely answered one of the biggest complaints about the model with the new Tourer trim.
The original Volkswagen ID. Buzz had nostalgic retro styling that was very appealing, but it lacked what made VW's older buses special: you couldn't camp in it. Our review of the 2025 model noted that while you could fit an air mattress in the back, the ID. Buzz was not intended to be used as a camper van.
That will change with the Tourer, which comes with its own full-size bedframe and folding, stowable mattress. Privacy window shades and an Overnight mode that runs the ID. Buzz's HVAC system on its battery will allow you to camp comfortably inside the Buzz. The Tourer will even come with an outdoor dinette set to complete the camping vibes.
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz still has issues
Even though it was tough to come by anyone who disliked the Volkswagen ID. Buzz's playful aesthetic, the vehicle had some notable flaws. The original Type 2 bus from the 1950s was known for being affordable, but the Buzz was a premium vehicle that did away with that, the base model coming in at around $60,000. The previous Buzz also had poor range, providing around 231 miles per charge — not ideal for anyone who wanted to go on a camping trip.
Volkswagen has not fully confirmed the price point or range for the 2027 ID. Buzz, but both will likely still be issues for some buyers. The Tourer trim — which turns the Buzz into a camping rig — is expected to increase the price to $80,000 or so. Meanwhile, the range is not expected to improve at all. The Buzz will have the same dual-motor all-wheel-drive layout, with a 91 kWh battery pack offering the same range as the previous model. It will come with an NACS port for more convenient charging, but that arguably doesn't make up for the poor range. On the plus side, the Tourer will at least let you lie down in bed while you charge.