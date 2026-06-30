Volkswagen Is Bringing The Camper Van Back To America With An All-New Trim

The quirky Volkswagen ID. Buzz is returning to the U.S. with a 2027 model after a short production hiatus. While the 2027 Buzz looks like it'll broadly be the same as the old version, Volkswagen has most definitely answered one of the biggest complaints about the model with the new Tourer trim.

The original Volkswagen ID. Buzz had nostalgic retro styling that was very appealing, but it lacked what made VW's older buses special: you couldn't camp in it. Our review of the 2025 model noted that while you could fit an air mattress in the back, the ID. Buzz was not intended to be used as a camper van.

That will change with the Tourer, which comes with its own full-size bedframe and folding, stowable mattress. Privacy window shades and an Overnight mode that runs the ID. Buzz's HVAC system on its battery will allow you to camp comfortably inside the Buzz. The Tourer will even come with an outdoor dinette set to complete the camping vibes.