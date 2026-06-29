Everything To Know About Mazda's New $9,895 Crossover
The Japan-only Mazda Flair Crossover was just announced. The Flair has been around for a number of years, but the Crossover variant beefs things up a bit with a more rugged SUV-like appearance. Here's the kicker though. It's startlingly cheap for anyone used to more Western prices. The two-wheel drive version starts at ¥1,610,400 (or around $9,895 depending on currency conversion fluctuations).
Now, it's important to note that the Flair Crossover, as adorable and cool as it is, is not a powerhouse. It's a kei car, meaning the engine is limited to 660cc. The base model makes a thundering 48 horsepower. It would likely be terrifying to drive on an American four-lane (or more) highway.
Still, the Flair Crossover is full of character and available in some fun outdoorsy color schemes. It also seats four and the seat fabric can be optioned to be water-repellent for some extra rugged flair and usability (pun intended).
Available with a turbo!
If you wanted more power, there is a turbocharged version with a full 63 horsepower. The XT and ZT trims come standard with a turbocharger and are a little more sporty with a seven-speed "manual mode" feature on the CVT. It starts at ¥2,063,600 for the two-wheel drive version (or around $12,742 depending on currency conversion).
While there are a myriad of reasons why North America doesn't get the Flair Crossover that all relate to less interesting factors like safety and sales, you can't help but feel a little sad that you can't buy a Flair Crossover in the states.
Little utility vehicles like the upcoming Slate EV or the existing Ford Maverick may scratch the tiny vehicle itch for a lot of the car buying public, but for some, those vehicles just aren't small enough. Until the American automotive lineup starts getting smaller (however unlikely that will be), you'll have to go to Japan to get behind the wheel of a truly compact car.