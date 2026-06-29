Everything To Know About Mazda's New $9,895 Crossover

The Japan-only Mazda Flair Crossover was just announced. The Flair has been around for a number of years, but the Crossover variant beefs things up a bit with a more rugged SUV-like appearance. Here's the kicker though. It's startlingly cheap for anyone used to more Western prices. The two-wheel drive version starts at ¥1,610,400 (or around $9,895 depending on currency conversion fluctuations).

Now, it's important to note that the Flair Crossover, as adorable and cool as it is, is not a powerhouse. It's a kei car, meaning the engine is limited to 660cc. The base model makes a thundering 48 horsepower. It would likely be terrifying to drive on an American four-lane (or more) highway.

Still, the Flair Crossover is full of character and available in some fun outdoorsy color schemes. It also seats four and the seat fabric can be optioned to be water-repellent for some extra rugged flair and usability (pun intended).