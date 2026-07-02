The Strange Reason SR-71 Blackbird Parts Made In Summer Were So Prone To Fail

Of the many impressive aircraft developed for the United States military, Lockheed's SR-71 Blackbird is probably the most well-known. The high-altitude reconnaissance jet has set numerous world records for speed, and many of the SR-71's records have yet to be broken. The SR-71 is unlike pretty much every aircraft ever operated by the U.S. Air Force, and it had strict build requirements that enabled its altitude and speed achievements.

Among its many unique requirements, the SR-71 cannot use standard jet fuel, and it was built out of highly expensive titanium, much of which was procured from the Soviet Union by the CIA. Working with titanium was challenging, leading to another interesting quirk of the aircraft's design: many of the SR-71's parts were prone to fail, but only when they were manufactured during the summer. At the time of its initial construction, the use of titanium was relatively new, so finding out what caused the problem took some time to figure out.

Winter-built parts functioned seemingly indefinitely, and the unusual reason for this early issue in the SR-71's development was something few could have imagined: water. It turns out that water mucked up the wing panels that were welded during the summer, and it had everything to do with the chlorine content of the water used during manufacturing. Lockheed solved the problem after spending some time trying to determine its cause, and it's something Lockheed's engineers couldn't have imagined being a problem in the construction of one of the most secretive and advanced aircraft ever built.