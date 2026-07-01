5 Costco Camping Gadgets Users Say Are Worth Buying

With summer in full swing, it's the perfect time to enjoy the outdoors, as long as you're equipped to handle it. Many summer activities often require a lot of planning, especially if you're going to go camping off-grid. Since you can't just run to the nearest grocery when you forget something or can't charge devices easily, you'll want to make sure you have everything you need before heading out. For most campers, you'll already have to consider things like food, hygiene, and safety. However, this list gets longer when you have pets, do longer trips, or travel through more challenging routes. But when it comes to camping preparations, Costco is one of the brands that knows what it's doing.

In the past, we've highlighted how Costco has a ton of great finds for both tech products and car camping, so it's unsurprising that it has a lot of great camping-specific gadgets too. Whether you're looking for tents, lighting, off-grid cooking, or ways to keep your drinks cold, you're spoiled for choice. However, not all buys from its large catalog are worth it, even with easy shipping and discounts in place. In some cases, they're overpriced, aren't very durable, or don't meet expectations. So, if you're planning a trip to Costco to prepare for your next camping adventure, here are some gadgets that users swear by that you might want to pick up while you're there.