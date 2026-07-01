5 Costco Camping Gadgets Users Say Are Worth Buying
With summer in full swing, it's the perfect time to enjoy the outdoors, as long as you're equipped to handle it. Many summer activities often require a lot of planning, especially if you're going to go camping off-grid. Since you can't just run to the nearest grocery when you forget something or can't charge devices easily, you'll want to make sure you have everything you need before heading out. For most campers, you'll already have to consider things like food, hygiene, and safety. However, this list gets longer when you have pets, do longer trips, or travel through more challenging routes. But when it comes to camping preparations, Costco is one of the brands that knows what it's doing.
In the past, we've highlighted how Costco has a ton of great finds for both tech products and car camping, so it's unsurprising that it has a lot of great camping-specific gadgets too. Whether you're looking for tents, lighting, off-grid cooking, or ways to keep your drinks cold, you're spoiled for choice. However, not all buys from its large catalog are worth it, even with easy shipping and discounts in place. In some cases, they're overpriced, aren't very durable, or don't meet expectations. So, if you're planning a trip to Costco to prepare for your next camping adventure, here are some gadgets that users swear by that you might want to pick up while you're there.
Blackstone 22-inch Griddle
No great camping trip is complete without a good meal. While some campers are happy with trail mix and beef jerky, those who enjoy the finer things in life might want something like the Blackstone 22-inch Griddle. The set retails for $158.99 on Costco's website and comes with a hard cover and weather-resistant carry bag. Its pre-seasoned Omnivore Griddle Plate has two independently controlled heating zones, plus rear grease management. It has an average rating of 4.2 stars from 95 reviewers, with 65% of buyers rating it 5 stars. Most of the positive feedback came from campers, who said it worked great for all kinds of grilling needs. One reviewer noted that "It was so easy to set up, clean, and cook all of our meals for the two nights we were out." However, there were some recurring complaints about its lid, which led to several one-star reviews (8%).
If you want to make sure you have all your grilling bases covered, it might be a good idea to add the $42.99 Blackstone 16-piece Ultimate Kit to your cart as well. It comes with four stainless steel utensils (a pair of spatulas, a griddle scraper, and a griddle scoop), which aren't just heat-resistant, but also dishwasher-safe. Apart from these, it has several egg rings, squeeze bottles, scrub pads, and scrub pad handles. While not as popular, it has a perfect 5-star rating from 23 customers.
CAT LED Neck Lights
While everyone dreams of watching the sunrise from the top of a mountain, it often means having to hike in the dark first. If you're not a fan of headlamps (and unnecessary forehead sweat), a neck lamp, like Costco's 2-pack CAT LED Neck Light, might be a better option. It's available in two models: battery-operated ($29.99) and rechargeable ($59.99). The two versions have different brightness levels and weights, as the rechargeable option is slightly heavier. Additionally, only the rechargeable version is dimmable, which goes from 300 lumens to 30 lumens. Both have pivoting light heads that can go up to 90 degrees and have flexible neckbands.
One of the more popular options on this list, the CAT LED Neck Lights have been rated around 4.6 stars by more than 190 Costco reviewers. Among the 84% of people who said it was 5-star material, common praise focused on its brightness and how it's much more comfortable than a headlamp. Apart from camping, people have said it even worked well for indoor activities, like journaling, knitting, and reading. That said, a minority of reviewers (7%) gave it one star, with several saying they received the wrong model for their order. Some people also complained that you need to charge each side separately and that the rechargeable option uses Micro-USB instead of the more widely used USB-C.
Waterport Day Tank
A Costco online exclusive product, the Waterport Day Tank retails for $249.99. Whether you want to shower after a hike, clean your bikes or cooking gear, or give your dog a rinse, you can get up to 15 minutes of spray time. Its self-pressurizing technology and 8-foot hose with a nine-pattern spray nozzle allow you to use it for all sorts of camping activities. It has a 3.8-gallon tank, and if it's extra hot, you can even put ice inside it. Apart from a mounting system, it also comes with a handle for easy transport.
As of June 2026, more than 340 Costco customers have given it an impressive 4.5 stars on average. Among them, 73% gave it a perfect 5-star rating, with plenty of people saying it was useful for camping. One person even said that it "gets a lot of use around camp – kitchen clean-up, rinsing off, and showering." On the other hand, less than 5% of buyers thought it was only worth one star, citing poor attachment durability, missing parts, and a tendency to leak after less than ten uses. Alternatively, if you want slightly more capacity and LED lights, there's also the RinseKit Pro 2.0 Portable Shower. Priced at $172.99, it is a lot cheaper, but it is less popular with an average rating of 3.5 stars from 10 reviewers.
Titan Pro Backpack Cooler
Available in three colors (black, green, and taupe), the $54.99 Titan Pro Backpack Cooler can hold up to 26 cans and comes with a detachable bottle opener. Measuring 9 inches by 12 inches by 20 inches, the bag itself weighs 5 pounds and comes with a sternum strap and padded shoulder straps, making it useful for hikes. It also has accessory compartments for things you don't want to keep separate. It ships with a pair of 600-gram ice wall gels, which it claims can last up to 6 hours longer than regular ice.
The Titan Pro has an average rating of 4.8 stars from more than 60 customers on its Costco product page. The vast majority (90%) who gave it 5 stars said it was great for both daily use and vacations. A reviewer, who bought it for her husband, a UPS driver, said it's perfect for hot summer days on the job. While no one has given it one star, someone did say it leaked when they used it with real ice. To avoid this, you can also snag the Titan Pro by Arctic Zone High Performance 10-piece Ice Pack for $36.99. At around $3.70 per unit, it includes three different sizes in puncture-resistant packages: 250 grams, 600 grams, and 800 grams. So far, more than a dozen Costco customers have said it's worth it with an average rating of 4.7 stars.
Igloo KoolTunes Bluetooth Speaker Cooler
Besides choosing fun company, there are two ways to guarantee an amazing camping experience: refreshments and entertainment. And with the Igloo KoolTunes Bluetooth Speaker, you can get both for just under $100. While Igloo didn't invent the portable cooler, it has been making them for decades. Originally launched in 1989, Igloo has brought back its speaker-equipped cooler. The modern version features 5-watt speakers with 10 hours of playtime on a fully charged battery.
As for its cooler, it has a molded-in handle, a lid that swivels open, and can hold up to 26 cans. The whole unit is IP56-rated, making it durable enough for exposed outdoor areas. Weighing 5.62 lbs, it measures 10.91 inches by 14.57 inches by 13.9 inches. It's rechargeable and comes with a 3-foot USB charging cable. It has a control panel on the back with everything from an LED status indicator to volume controls. While it's not the most popular Igloo product out there, early feedback has been promising with a 4.8-star average rating from more than 50 Costco customers. Among the reviewers, more than 82% gave it 5 stars, saying it makes for a great gift and has surprisingly good sound. While one person gave it only one star, they didn't explain why.
Methodology
We scoured available products on the Costco website to find some of the best camping gadgets. To fit a wide range of budgets, we included products that range from $29.99 to $249.99. We also noted when a product was an online exclusive or could potentially be found in its retail stores. When possible, we also mentioned accessories that you should consider that can affect the overall cost of long-term use. For the five main picks, we only included items that were currently available and in stock, had more than 50 verified user ratings, and averaged at least 4 stars. We also confirmed that more than 65% of reviewers gave each main pick a perfect rating, while less than 10% rated it a single star.