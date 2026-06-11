5 Cool Tech Products You Can Find At Costco In June 2026
Costco, there's really nothing like it. Where else can you still get a hot dog and a soda for $1.50? Not to mention those enormous 18-inch pizzas for just under 10 bucks (it's also two bucks for a slice of cheese or pepperoni, if you want to sample the goods first). And speaking of fueling up, you'll definitely be able to refill your ride for a lower price per gallon for gas or diesel than any of the competition. All that is just the tip of the iceberg of the Costco life.
Aside from the food court and fuel pump, Costco can make your tech life quite enjoyable, too. That's right: you can bring home a 4K TV, enough burgers for a memorable cookout, and a pair of those 18-inch pizzas fresh out of the oven, all from the same store. So, why not start your summer with these five tech items we found on Costco's website that are available through the month of June. Be careful, though; these deals might disappear any time, just like these $1.50 hot dogs.
Samsung 98-Inch Class Crystal UHD DU9000
Go big or go home? Nah! Do both with the Samsung 98-Inch Class Crystal UHD DU9000. This isn't a Samsung Frame TV, which doubles as an art piece whenever the big game isn't on, but it is an exceptional model in its own right, thanks to the 4K resolution and upscaling, color-enhancing and frame generation modes, HDR support. Meanwhile, Samsung's Game Bar gives Game Mode a quick menu to adjust settings like screen-ratio, mini-map zoom, and more.
How much will this giant screen set you back? At Costco, only $1,699.99, which is $800 less than Samsung's MSRP of $2,499.99. However, you can save even more by purchasing two or more Costco Direct Items (including this Samsung, by the by), shaving off anywhere from $100 to $400. Of course, this is an online-only deal, but then again, you might not have the cargo space for this 98-inch extravaganza; It's better to let this one be delivered to your door.
Lenovo Legion Go 2
Looking to play all of your favorite games on the go? Nintendo, of course, has its Switch 2, while Valve (one of Costco's neighbors in the East Side of the Seattle Metro Area) has its Steam Deck, with either 512GB or 1TB of storage for a few games in your library. Not one to be left behind, Lenovo has the Legion Go 2.
Unlike Valve's portable console that's powered by the company's own SteamOS, Costco's model of the Lenovo Legion Go 2 runs on Windows 11 under the hood, which means Xbox fans can more easily use Game Pass, as well as Windows productivity software. The software is backed by an AMD Ryzen Z2 processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for bringing along your favorite games on the big road trip, and an 8.8-inch OLED 144hz touchscreen to bring out every detail.
If this is right up your alley, Costco has the Lenovo Legion Go 2 for $1,699, though you'll have to add it to your cart first to see the price. Like the previous entry, this one's an online-only deal, which includes McAfee's Total Protection cybersecurity cloud service and a subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. With a qualifying purchase of this handheld, Costco is throwing in four game titles to get things started on the right foot: "Starfield," "Unknown 9: Awakening," "Lies of P," and "Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2." That's a couple hundred bucks saved right there.
Bose QuietComfort SC Noise Canceling Headphones
Looking to enjoy the silence of Depeche Mode without the violence of the everyday soundtrack crashing into your little world? A pair of noise-cancelling headphones are what you need to lose yourself in the music (and your favorite podcasts and audiobooks). One such provider of escapism is Bose, whose classic Wave Music System radios you might've grown up with, either in Dad's office or a back patio on a warm summer day.
Today, the Bose QuietComfort Headphone line offers that classic sound with two modes — Quiet and Aware — to give you the right amount of escape from all the noise you don't need in your life right then. Plus, they come with Bluetooth, can be had in a bunch of neat colors, offer up to 24 hours of battery life per charge, and have plush cushioning for your ears and head for those long listening sessions.
Bose sells these for $359 through its online store, but Costco has the Bose QuietComfort SC Noise Canceling Headphones for just $329. And you can pick these up in person or online, whichever works best for you. With a 4.6-star rating from 1,911 reviews as of this writing, these are quite the popular pair of noise-cancelling headphones.
Potensic ATOM 2 4K Drone Bundle
There's nothing like seeing the world from a different point of view through your phone. And no, we're not talking about YouTube here. We're talking about the Potensic ATOM 2 4K drone. Potensic claims its drone appeals to both beginners and professional pilots alike.
For starters, it weighs under 249 grams, which means the beginner won't have to file paperwork with the FAA to fly the little drone at home. It can take off and land automatically, uses simple flying modes for getting around, and comes with a stabilized HD camera. You'll love the ATOM 2's long flight time of 32 minutes per charge, excellent wind resistance, and the ability to transfer footage to your phone without cables. And it's all operated through your smartphone via the Potensic Eve App, which is compatible with iPhones running iOS 15.0 or later, or Android phones on Android 7.0 or later. You just need a minimum of 4GB of RAM to run the app.
Costco has the Potensic ATOM 2 4K available to take home from the warehouse (or online) for just $349. But you get more than just the drone for the price, as it comes with a 128GB MicroSD card, a remote lanyard, and two spare propeller kits.
Apple Watch Ultra 3
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is made for the great outdoors, as it includes built-in satellite communication software so you can stay connected with civilization no matter where in the world you are. It's also focused on your health, from logging your best times to alerting you if you have hypertension. The Ultra 3's wide-angle OLED display can be viewed from any angle without loss of brightness, and the battery can last up to 42 hours on standard or 72 hours on low-power settings. The watch is also tough enough to go on a recreational scuba dive and not get smashed up on the rocks of Moab.
Apple, of course, doesn't really do discounts, offering this watch at $799. Costco isn't afraid of discounts, though, so they sell the Apple Watch Ultra 3 for $779 with a choice of bands (though they're all black). You can also add AppleCare+ to extend the base warranty to two years for $89.99, for added peace of mind.