5 Cool Tech Products You Can Find At Costco In June 2026

Costco, there's really nothing like it. Where else can you still get a hot dog and a soda for $1.50? Not to mention those enormous 18-inch pizzas for just under 10 bucks (it's also two bucks for a slice of cheese or pepperoni, if you want to sample the goods first). And speaking of fueling up, you'll definitely be able to refill your ride for a lower price per gallon for gas or diesel than any of the competition. All that is just the tip of the iceberg of the Costco life.

Aside from the food court and fuel pump, Costco can make your tech life quite enjoyable, too. That's right: you can bring home a 4K TV, enough burgers for a memorable cookout, and a pair of those 18-inch pizzas fresh out of the oven, all from the same store. So, why not start your summer with these five tech items we found on Costco's website that are available through the month of June. Be careful, though; these deals might disappear any time, just like these $1.50 hot dogs.