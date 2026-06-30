What That Leaf Symbol On Google Maps Actually Means

We find the most joy using our smartphones as social media machines, but our phones also handle mundane activities like communication and navigation. If you're on Android, you most likely default to Google Maps to plan your commutes and explore new places. While Apple Maps' many useful features make it a compelling alternative, Google Maps enjoys a huge user base, likely because it has had a head start of more than a decade in mapping out even the most rural corners of the world.

For those of us who aren't passionate navigators, Google Maps offers a clean user interface with easy-to-understand controls. That said, there are several quality-of-life Google Maps features that are easy to miss. These are often hidden within menus or denoted by icons you might not have given much thought about. The green leaf symbol is one such example that shows up when you start picking a route to a destination. It essentially indicates that the route is the most eco-friendly option.

You can view more info about the eco-friendly route if you expand the navigation details from below. Google Maps will display how much gas you'll be saving by picking this route and, if applicable, how much longer your trip will take compared to the fastest route. Google claims it determines which route is the most eco-friendly by taking into consideration factors such as real-time traffic and road conditions.