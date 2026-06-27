A 2017 Law Is About To Send California Gas Prices Climbing Again

Living and driving in the state of California in 2026 can be a challenge, thanks in part to recent reports of gas price gouging, not to mention the incredibly high cost of fuel overall. But things are poised to get even tougher at the pumps for residents, as yet another price hike is on the way. This increase actually dates back to 2017, with the passing of Senate Bill 1, a transportation funding package that raised California's fuel taxes.

SB 1 did more than that, though; it also established a new system that allowed for fuel tax rate adjustments based on inflation. This means that instead of setting up a per-gallon tax that didn't change, the law enables the state to update the rate over time using preset calculations. That system has brought changes to the per-gallon tax since it passed, and it's set to do so again to the tune of an additional 2.2 cents on July 1, 2026. When that increase happens, it will bring California's total gas tax to 63.4 cents per gallon.

But that's not the worst of it. After additional state and local fuel-related fees are included, the total amount of taxes and charges on each gallon will be around $1.20. As of this writing, the statewide average cost of gas in California is around $5.49 per gallon, so the increase will put the price at approximately $5.51 per gallon. Based on that total, around only $4.31 of the cost is for the fuel itself — the rest goes right to tax revenues.