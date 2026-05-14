How Suspending The Federal Gas Tax Could Affect Your State's Fuel Prices

There's a video making the rounds on social media of a man filling up his truck at the gas pump while a voiceover of an auctioneer rapidly calls out increasing amounts, with the final total well over $100. It's both funny and disheartening because it's so relatable. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.51 at the time of writing and has increased by 25 cents for the second week in a row, hitting a four-year high. Americans are struggling to afford gas and are having to make difficult choices, cutting back in other areas in order to afford their commute.

The price of gas has increased by more than 50% since the start of the Iran war, when it was averaging about $2.98 per gallon. To offer Americans some relief, President Donald Trump has proposed temporarily suspending the federal gas tax. He alone can't approve this step, which requires an act of Congress, but if it happens, how much will drivers save at the pump?

Unfortunately, the answer may disappoint some. The federal tax portion of that $4.51 (or more) that we're currently paying is only 18.4 cents. The tax on diesel fuel, which is currently averaging $5.65, is 24.4 cents. If Congress votes to temporarily suspend that tax, the average price will still be more than $4.30 for gasoline and more than $5.40 for diesel. Is there any other relief in sight?