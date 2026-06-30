The No. 1 Best-Selling Car Of 1986 Is All But Forgotten Today

Despite taking over the car industry in the mid-1980s, Chevrolet discontinued the Celebrity in 1988 — and the wagon followed in 1990. This seemed a bit shocking at the time, considering how successful the sedan seemed. Why would Chevrolet discontinue a vehicle that was the best-selling car in the United States two years prior?

Chevrolet has never confirmed the reason, but it appeared that the automaker wanted to replace it with newer, more modern options, namely the Lumina and Malibu. At this point, the Celebrity was six years old and was starting to look a bit dated compared to new vehicles getting released around that time, like the Ford Taurus and Honda Accord — cars with a more "jellybean" look were coming in hot. The Taurus ended up dominating in the early 1990s.

You'll find a few Celebrity enthusiasts here and there, largely due to the Eurosport trim. However, you just don't see as many people buying or discussing the Celebrity compared to other 1980s vehicles. It's also tough to come by listings, but it appears to be worth around $6,000 to $7,000 if you want one from the most popular year.