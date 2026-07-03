A '60s-Era SR-71 Flew So Fast It Broke The Radar Screen Of A Jet Trying To Track It

Of all the jets produced by the United States, few are as well known and beloved as the SR-71 Blackbird, first developed by Lockheed Corporation's Skunk Works in the 1960s. The SR-71 is best known for being incredibly fast, having set numerous as yet unbroken speed records under various conditions throughout its time in operation, which ended with NASA in 1999. The SR-71's speed is difficult to imagine, as it was capable of reaching Mach 3.3 (2,193.2 mph).

That's around four times the average speed of a passenger airline, so it's pretty fast. In fact, the SR-71 was so fast that one of the aircraft managed to break the radar screen of a jet trying to track it in the 1960s. This came during the Vietnam War, when an SR-71 exited Chinese airspace at a time when the Navy required at least two fighters to be airborne over the Gulf of Tonkin. The mission type was designated as BARCAP, or Barrier Combat Air Patrol, and when the SR-71 left Chinese airspace, one pilot operating their F-4B Phantom II fighter jet attempted to track it.

This wasn't for nefarious reasons, but knowing that the top-secret SR-71 was about to fly into their airspace was tantalizing enough to extend the antenna as far as it would go to see the aircraft zip by. Unfortunately, the SR-71 moved so quickly that it actually broke the fighter jet's radar screen — it simply couldn't handle monitoring an object moving that quickly through the air.