The Biggest Strengths And Weaknesses Of America's SR-71 Blackbird

The SR-71 Blackbird is one of the United States' most recognizable and iconic aircraft. Its design is impressive, and while the U.S. only built 32, it remains a favorite of hobbyists and enthusiasts. The SR-71 began development in the early 1960s and entered the inventory in 1966, only two years after its first flight. It was a reconnaissance aircraft capable of reaching speeds in excess of Mach 3.2 (2,455 mph), making it the fastest air-breathing manned aircraft ever produced.

The supersonic airplane was legendary throughout its operation, which began in 1966 and ended for the U.S. Air Force (USAF) in 1989. The USAF briefly took it out of mothballs in 1998 before handing it over to NASA, which operated it for research purposes until 1999. Since then, you can find SR-71s in 25 museums, with the record-setting final flight of the aircraft housed at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum. Lt. Col. Joseph Vida flew the plane from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., in one hour, four minutes, and 20 seconds, averaging 2,124 mph.

Throughout its 24 years of operation, the SR-71 never crashed from enemy fire, though the U.S. lost a dozen in accidents. With more than 2,800 hours of operational flight time, the SR-71 successfully conducted intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions supporting operations throughout the Cold War. None of the many surface-to-air missiles (SAM) fired at them hit an SR-71. This was mainly due to the aircraft's incredible speed and other capabilities, of which it had many.