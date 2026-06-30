Why Green Gas Pumps Don't Always Put Out Diesel Fuel (And Why Knowing This Matters)

There was once a time you could identify the type of gas at the pumps simply by looking at the color of the dispenser. Regular unleaded gas handles were black, while other grades could be red, yellow, or blue. But when it came to the color green, unless the pumps were mislabeled, it almost always meant diesel fuel. While this is still true in many cases, the fact is that a green dispenser could be just about anything.

The reason green can vary from one location to the next is because there isn't a standardized color coding process for gas pumps in the U.S. This means each gas station can use whatever color it wants for whatever type of fuel it sells. To make things even more confusing, companies like BP have green in their branding, and that color could be used for pumps other than diesel. There doesn't seem to be a well-documented reason why green was first used to identify diesel at the pumps, or why a number of gas stations continued that trend over the years.

So whether you're needing diesel or diesel plus, or if trying to stay away from it altogether, your best move is to look past the color. If you don't, you could select the wrong dispenser and assume you're pumping the right fuel, which can damage your engine. Read the pumps so you can get the correct fuel and save yourself from some major problems down the road.