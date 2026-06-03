What Is The Difference Between Diesel And Diesel Plus?

If you drive a gasoline vehicle, you may not be very familiar with other types of fuel at the pump, including diesel. Though there are ways to tell gas and diesel apart by sight or smell, the specific grades of diesel can get tricky. When it comes to regular diesel versus diesel pus, the main difference has to do with the additives blended into the fuel and the purposes they serve.

Those additives are present in diesel plus, also known as premium diesel, and they are designed to help improve engine performance, as well as long-term reliability. They can help lubricate the engine's internal components, keep fuel injectors cleaner, and improve startups during cold-weather conditions. They can also decrease buildup inside the fuel system, and even improve both fuel efficiency and power delivery to the engine. Regular diesel, also called Standard #2, is not formulated the same, and is considered a base diesel fuel.

However, though the differences are there, the exact formula for diesel plus can vary depending on the supplier. Different fuel companies use their own blends and one may not match the other with regards to the specific amounts of additives used. There is no universal standard for what actually qualifies as diesel plus, or premium diesel. The only certainty is that regular diesel typically does not contain the additives to become diesel plus.