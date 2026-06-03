What Is The Difference Between Diesel And Diesel Plus?
If you drive a gasoline vehicle, you may not be very familiar with other types of fuel at the pump, including diesel. Though there are ways to tell gas and diesel apart by sight or smell, the specific grades of diesel can get tricky. When it comes to regular diesel versus diesel pus, the main difference has to do with the additives blended into the fuel and the purposes they serve.
Those additives are present in diesel plus, also known as premium diesel, and they are designed to help improve engine performance, as well as long-term reliability. They can help lubricate the engine's internal components, keep fuel injectors cleaner, and improve startups during cold-weather conditions. They can also decrease buildup inside the fuel system, and even improve both fuel efficiency and power delivery to the engine. Regular diesel, also called Standard #2, is not formulated the same, and is considered a base diesel fuel.
However, though the differences are there, the exact formula for diesel plus can vary depending on the supplier. Different fuel companies use their own blends and one may not match the other with regards to the specific amounts of additives used. There is no universal standard for what actually qualifies as diesel plus, or premium diesel. The only certainty is that regular diesel typically does not contain the additives to become diesel plus.
The facts about diesel fuel requirements
You can use diesel plus in your diesel vehicle but you don't necessarily need to. That's because the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has ruled that all on-road diesel vehicles must use ultra low-sulfur diesel (USLD). USLD is the standard for diesel fuel and the EPA does not clearly define or require any premium, plus, or additive-added diesel for vehicle operation. Whether or not you should use diesel plus is heavily debated.
It all comes down to the potential benefits some drivers typically associate with diesel plus. Instead of changing the fuel system or how it works, diesel plus is seen as a way to support engine care in the long-term. It could also potentially decrease any issues related to wear and tear over time. Because of this, diesel plus can be viewed as an optional upgrade — it may be beneficial in the long run, but it's not technically required.
However, diesel plus is also typically more expensive than standard diesel, and that can influence the choice you make at the pump. In fact, diesel fuel prices overall have been higher than gasoline prices nearly every year since 2004. This is due to several key factors, including strong global demand for diesel fuels, as well as increased costs associated with USLD requirements in the U.S. Higher federal excise taxes also help explain why diesel continues to be one of the more expensive fuel options.