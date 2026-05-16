Your Car's Fuel Filler Neck Has Holes At The Top For A Reason

The fuel filling apparatus for your car is a lot more complex than we tend to give it credit for. Every time you fill up your car, it safely transports a highly flammable liquid from the pump into your gas tank (hopefully) without spilling a drop.

If you've ever taken a look at the filler neck under the gas cap (or under the cover for cars without a gas cap), you've probably noticed some sort of hole or vent right above or around where the fuel goes in. As simple as it looks, it's a vital part of making sure all of that gasoline and the fumes it produces are handled as safely as possible. It also ensures proper air flow when filling.

Gasoline, while sitting in your gas tank, doesn't exist entirely as a liquid. It produces fumes. It's part of the reason why older gas cans for yard tools like lawnmowers can puff up in hot weather. Fumes are why it's important to make sure you're storing your gasoline safely. Well, the gas tank in your car can act the same way if it wasn't for those little holes in the filler neck.