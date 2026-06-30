What Do Those 'Maintain Top Safe Speed' Signs Mean?

Some speed limit signs are smaller than others, but all are designed to be easy to identify, bearing the simple legend Speed Limit, and the maximum speed permitted. That speed can differ a lot depending on where you're driving, but these signs typically have a uniform design on U.S. roads: A white rectangle with a black border and black text. These signs will be intimately familiar to most drivers, but there's another speed-related sign that's a completely different (though very similar looking) beast: Maintain Top Safe Speed. It's designed only to be used in the most dire emergency situations, which, thankfully, have not arisen on U.S. roads to date.

In a country as enormous and varied as the United States, federal laws are established for those cases where uniformity is important. The establishment of the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices was another step towards that, keeping road signs uniform and recognizable. Because of this, it has to be thorough and complete. That it certainly is – one edition of the manual reaches almost 1,200 pages. It covers everything from the design and shape of the everyday parking sign and the regulations surrounding it, to the Emergency Management Signs. Maintain Top Safe Speed is one of these signs, and was designed to be used to alert drivers to the fact that the area they're passing through is extremely, fatally dangerous, potentially affected by nuclear radiation.

As the MUTCD puts it, "since any speed zoning would be impractical under such emergency conditions, no minimum speed limit can be prescribed by the Maintain Top Safe Speed sign in numerical terms." There were very limited ways to protect the general public driving through a potentially irradiated zone beyond this.