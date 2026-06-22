Why Are Some Speed Limit Signs Smaller Than Others?

As you make your way down the street or highway, you are likely — and hopefully should be — paying attention to the road signs you pass by along the way. Obviously, these signs are there to provide important information to the drivers, be it the speed limit, traffic patterns, lane alignment, or something else. Beyond that primary information presented on these signs, you may also notice other additional details that aren't always obvious from a quick, passing glance.

Maybe it's the unique shapes and color patterns, or the fact that some speed limit signs have very odd numbers. Maybe it's the physical size of the signs themselves — which, as we're about to see, can actually change quite a bit depending on the type of roadway you're on. Keen eyes may have noticed that some speed limit signs are substantially larger than others, and there are actually some very specific rules behind this sizing, which apply not just to speed limit signs but to all types of traffic signs. This is regulated by the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices for Streets and Highways, also known as the MUTCD.

Depending on the road you're driving on, there are a few different several different size categories for speed limit signs, and broadly speaking, the larger and faster a given roadway is, the larger its speed limit signs will need to be.