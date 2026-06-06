Why Do Some Speed Limit Signs Have A Red Border?

Drivers in the U.S. are accustomed to seeing Department of Transportation (DOT) signs posted with colors specific to the sign type. Stop signs are red, warning signs are yellow, and highway distance signs are green. But some speed limit signs, which are typically always white, have a red border around themin Texas. The reason for that outline is to bring additional attention to the sign as a way to notify drivers that they're entering a zone with a lower speed limit.

The Texas DOT (TxDOT) is using these red-bordered signs as part of a multi-step approach aimed at getting drivers to notice and respond to lower speed zones on the state's highways. Standard speed warnings and fluorescent yellow advisory signs typically precede the new speed limit signs, which are being posted in problematic areas where the state has had consistent issues with drivers not reducing speed.

An example of this came in May of 2026, when the TxDOT updated the posted speed limit signs along U.S. Highway 87. The speed limit dropped from 75 to 70 miles per hour and several of the new signs received the red border as a notification to drivers traveling through the area. The modified signage was installed near the east and west ends of Loop 570 where it connects to the highway, and enforcement began taking place shortly after the signs were installed.