The origin of Ferrari's prancing horse logo began in World War I. Italian fighter pilot Francesco Baracca had painted a black prancing horse on his plane before he was killed in 1918 — he died a national hero due to taking down 34 enemies. Enzo Ferrari met Baracca's parents in 1923, who told him to use the prancing horse on his cars for good luck. The iconic symbol has barely changed over the years, representing Ferrari's speed and power — it's now considered one of the coolest luxury car brand logos of all time for its blend of history and impact.

Over in Germany, Porsche took the prancing horse from Stuttgart's Coat of Arms, which used the horse to represent the horse breeding farm on which the city was built. Porsche's headquarters was in Stuttgart, and it wanted to use the logo to pay homage to the city and showcase the agility and elegance of its vehicles.

While both stories seem entirely different, there are some rumors that the black horse on Baracca's plane was to honor a German enemy he killed, who also had the horse symbol on his plane. The fallen enemy in this story was from Stuttgart. If this is true, it means Ferrari and Porsche unknowingly used the same horse in their logos.