Why Are Standard iPads Cheaper Than The iPad Mini?

Unlike the smartphone space, there isn't much competition in the tablet space. If you're looking for a powerful, sleek, and feature-packed tablet, you're likely already eyeing an iPad. Apple has effectively built a monopoly in the tablet industry, offering an option at all major price points. The iPad Pro, for instance, comes with the same chip that powers a MacBook, a Tandem OLED panel, and expensive accessories that turn it into an almost-laptop. The newest model also starts at a whopping $1,200, following Apple's price hike. However, if you're looking for an entry-level option, the $449 base iPad – the most affordable iPad — offers most of the essentials.

Then you turn to the iPad mini and start wondering why it costs $150 more despite being smaller. Simply put, it's a more powerful machine with a better display. At 8.3 inches diagonally, it also happens to be sort of a niche device that is meant to appeal to a very specific kind of user. The regular iPad, on the other hand, is designed to accommodate a much wider audience with its larger 11-inch display.

In our review of the iPad mini, we went over a few of its limitations, like the lack of Face ID — which is also true for the standard model. Regardless, both iPad variants are great purchases if you're looking for a reliable tablet for everyday use.