Your Mower Deck Wheels May Need Changing - Here's What To Look For

On a riding lawn mower or lawn tractor, the front and back sets of wheels typically get all of the attention. The condition of the tires and rims should be routinely checked for damage and repaired or replaced as needed. Meanwhile, the smaller, seemingly less important wheels on the mower deck itself can be overlooked, even though they are just as important to the mower's performance and prone to damage over time. In fact, there are several signs they need to be changed — and it's in your best interest to heed those warnings before it's too late.

The signs of wear are pretty obvious: squeaking, difficulty moving freely, and excessive give. Squeaking can be remedied with a bit of lawn mower wheel grease, though lack of movement could mean cleaning or replacement. With any stuck grass and dirt removed, if it still doesn't move freely, it should be swapped out. Otherwise, the stuck wheel could drag along the ground and leave a dug-out trench behind as you mow. Meanwhile, a wobbly wheel can also offset the deck, both producing an uneven, unsightly lawn cut and exposing the deck to damage. Worse yet, stuck or warped wheels can put stress on the shaft or bolt they're mounted with, damaging them and likely requiring their replacement, too.

Neglecting deck wheels is one of many bad habits to stop if you have a riding mower. Though small and innocuous, these wheels serve an important purpose while mowing.