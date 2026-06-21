Plastic Vs Rubber Mower Deck Wheels: Is One Actually Better Than The Other?

Shopping for a new lawn mower means knowing which models to steer clear of, and knowing what sorts of components you'll need. For instance, mower deck wheels are often made out of plastic or rubber, and one isn't necessarily better than the other. It's more a matter of how each is meant to perform.

Plastic deck wheels are often used in lighter-duty mowing because of their simplicity, and also because they're not as heavy as rubber. This is why you often see them on everyday mowers used by homeowners, as they work well on even terrain. Plastic wheels are also resistant to corrosion and usually don't require much ongoing maintenance.

Rubber deck wheels are used on larger mowers because they're more durable and hold up under heavy load. They can also give better traction and shock absorption, which is important for commercial mowing, where there's a need to handle all kinds of terrain. However, rubber wheels also need more maintenance because of their design, and may need to be replaced more often.

If you do prefer one wheel type over the other, you may be able to swap them out, depending on the mower. But beware that modifying your lawn mower could impact its performance, or possibly even affect the warranty. So before you buy replacement wheels, be sure to check your owner's manual for the proper guidance on how to move forward.